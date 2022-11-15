Stargate Finance Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $54.39 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

