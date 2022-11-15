State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.19% of Waters worth $38,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Waters Price Performance

Waters Profile

WAT stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,448. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.12.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.