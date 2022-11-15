State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Buys 89,166 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,166 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.27% of Medtronic worth $319,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

