State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $673 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.48% of Texas Instruments worth $672,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.30. 173,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,039. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.