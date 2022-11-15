State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $73,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

GWW stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,726. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.13 and its 200-day moving average is $513.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

