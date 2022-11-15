Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $75.58 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $75.58 million and $3.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,796.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009988 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021786 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00243525 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02110089 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $10,982,967.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

