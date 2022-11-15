Steem 24-Hour Volume Reaches $48.56 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $66.50 million and $48.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,910.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00350808 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022504 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00121519 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00770403 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00618433 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00233098 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
