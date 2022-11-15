Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,031 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

