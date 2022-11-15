Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,509,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,462,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 525,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

