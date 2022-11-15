Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $214,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Teradata by 52.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Teradata by 44.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

TDC opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

