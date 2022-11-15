Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,192,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,939,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 603,796 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 469,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $5,104,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STVN traded up €0.23 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €15.23 ($15.70). 5,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,016. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a 12 month high of €24.60 ($25.36). The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

