Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Price Target to C$5.50

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Reunion Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REUN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95. Reunion Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reunion Neuroscience stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Reunion Neuroscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

