Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Northern Oil and Gas Call Options (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 237% compared to the typical daily volume of 955 call options.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,602. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,240 shares of company stock worth $1,005,569 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 35,537 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.2% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

