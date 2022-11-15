StockNews.com Downgrades CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Sell

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CarParts.com Price Performance

PRTS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $270.69 million, a P/E ratio of -497.00 and a beta of 2.27. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

About CarParts.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 152.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 185.9% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 215,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 140,068 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 13.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,192,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading

