StockNews.com Downgrades CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Sell

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
CarParts.com Price Performance
PRTS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $270.69 million, a P/E ratio of -497.00 and a beta of 2.27. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
