StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 3.4 %

AEZS stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.