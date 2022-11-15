StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ORN stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.