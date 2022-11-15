StockNews.com Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $237.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,132. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

