StockNews.com Upgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTIC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.
CTI BioPharma Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 907,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
