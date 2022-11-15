StockNews.com Upgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTIC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,146.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,476. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 907,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.