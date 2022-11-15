StockNews.com Upgrades Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to “Strong-Buy”

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Weis Markets Price Performance

NYSE:WMK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.84. 51,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.32. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.