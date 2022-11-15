Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002701 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $65.13 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.24 or 0.07531197 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002012 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037369 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00079857 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062760 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011920 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023754 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,054,739 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
