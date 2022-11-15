Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRS traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

In related news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $732,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Stratus Properties news, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Further Reading

