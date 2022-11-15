Streakk One Day Volume Reaches $740,436.83 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $740,436.83 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $326.49 or 0.01940991 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 289.6182044 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $577,923.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

