Streamr 1-Day Volume Tops $586,749.40 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $586,749.40 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

