SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 204,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,940. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
