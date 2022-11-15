SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 204,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,940. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.