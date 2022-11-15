Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.0 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Shares of SWSDF stock opened at $482.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.59. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $408.91 and a 52 week high of $664.00.
Swiss Life Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.