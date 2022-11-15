Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.0 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of SWSDF stock opened at $482.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.59. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $408.91 and a 52 week high of $664.00.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

