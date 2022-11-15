Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Shares Down 15.1%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.02. Approximately 138,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 37,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Sylogist from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51. The firm has a market cap of C$126.04 million and a P/E ratio of 53.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

