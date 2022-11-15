Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($114.43) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($119.59) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

FRA:SY1 opened at €110.60 ($114.02) on Friday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($75.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €101.27 and a 200 day moving average of €104.39.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

