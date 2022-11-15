Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading Down 4.5%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $36.05. 343,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,738,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

