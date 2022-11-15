Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day moving average of $246.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

