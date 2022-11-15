Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 126.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 110.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $267.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.