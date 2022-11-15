Synovus Financial Corp Has $14.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. ESG Planning now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.