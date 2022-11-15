Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

KHC stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

