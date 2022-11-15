Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.27 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

NYSE:CAT opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

