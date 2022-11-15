Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.89 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.54.

