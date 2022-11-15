Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 25,387 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 148,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

