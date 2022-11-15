Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 54,619 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 18.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

