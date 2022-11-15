Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,569 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,478.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 154,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 679.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

CWI stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

