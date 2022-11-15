Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,690,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $260,402,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

NYSE TSM traded up $7.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,228,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

