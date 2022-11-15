Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $101.03. 2,545,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

