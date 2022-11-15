Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 18,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of TGT opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

