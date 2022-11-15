Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Team Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TISI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,040. The company has a market cap of $34.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Team has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 728.11%. The business had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

