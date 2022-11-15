Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ONEOK by 42.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 74.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 17,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,348. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.