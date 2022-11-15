Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 39,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 198,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,592,387. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

