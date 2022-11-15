Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 82,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

