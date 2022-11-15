Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 31.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ED traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. 19,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

