Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.79. 40,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

