Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 19.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 21.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

UL traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 74,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,728. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

