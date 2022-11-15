Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.
Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Telefónica Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE TEF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,388. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 368.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.82) to €4.10 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
