Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TEF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 94,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,317. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 370.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.82) to €4.10 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefónica Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

