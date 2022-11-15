Tellor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.32 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $27.79 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $12.03 or 0.00071385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002738 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00591013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.86 or 0.30784894 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
